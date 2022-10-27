Catholic World News

Aragon governor invites Pope Francis to Spain, asks for reappraisal of antipope

October 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on Heraldo (Spain)

CWN Editor's Note: On October 26, Pope Francis met for 20 minutes with Javier Lambán, the president of Aragon (map) in Spain.



Lambán invited the Pope to Aragon and asked for a renewed appraisal of the antipope Benedict XIII (Pedro de Luna), who hailed from Aragon. Lambán, who praised Pope Francis for his simplicity and moral stature, described the antipope as one of the “wisest and most cultured men of his time, with outstanding intelligence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!