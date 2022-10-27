‘Let us never grow resigned to war,’ Pope Francis pleads
October 27, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has published the remarks made by the Pope at the 36th “Cry for Peace” event organized by the Sant’ Egidio community and held in Rome’s Coliseum.
“This year our prayer has become a heartfelt plea, because today peace has been gravely violated, assaulted and trampled upon, and this in Europe, on the very continent that in the last century endured the horrors of two world wars – and we are experiencing a third,” the Pope said. “Let us never grow resigned to war; let us cultivate seeds of reconciliation. Today let us raise to heaven our plea for peace.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!