Pope closes ‘Cry for Peace’ event at Rome’s Coliseum

October 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided on October 25 at the 36th “Cry for Peace” event organized by the Sant’ Egidio community and held in Rome’s Coliseum.



The 3-day international gathering drew both political leaders (including Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Sergio Matterella of Italy) and religious leaders (including Iraqi Chaldean Catholic Cardinal Raphael Sako and representatives of Judaism, Islam, and Hinduism.

