Pope closes ‘Cry for Peace’ event at Rome’s Coliseum
October 25, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided on October 25 at the 36th “Cry for Peace” event organized by the Sant’ Egidio community and held in Rome’s Coliseum.
The 3-day international gathering drew both political leaders (including Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Sergio Matterella of Italy) and religious leaders (including Iraqi Chaldean Catholic Cardinal Raphael Sako and representatives of Judaism, Islam, and Hinduism.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!