Israeli researchers say magnetic fields provide way to securely date biblical events

October 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Radiocarbon dating, which is generally reliable, is less useful for much of the biblical narrative’s span due to a calibration issue covering circa 800-400 BCE, known as the Hallstatt plateau,” according to the article. “The archaeomagnetic dating technique, used by Earth scientists to reconstruct the globe’s historical magnetic field, could make up for that shortfall and eventually serve as a normative, complementary dating tool in every biblical archaeologist’s toolbox.”

