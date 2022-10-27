Catholic World News

California judge rules in favor of baker who declined to bake same-sex wedding cake

October 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: California’s Department of Fair Housing and Employment sued a bakery in Bakersfield, California, after its owner, citing Christian beliefs, declined to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding. A Kern County superior court judge has ruled in her favor.

