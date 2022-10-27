Catholic World News

USCCB: Extend non-minister religious worker visa program

October 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has made public a two-page document that calls for the permanent extension of the Non-Minister Special Immigrant Religious Worker Visa Program. The program, which allows foreign religious sisters and lay workers to serve in US parishes, has been renewed over a dozen times since 1990.



The frequent need to renew the program brings uncertainty, which “has also wrought havoc as religious organizations find themselves unsure about whether or not they will have the workers needed to carry out critical functions,” according to the USCCB. “A permanent legislative extension would provide relief to religious organizations and a measure of stability that would allow both religious organizations and federal agencies to plan ahead.”

