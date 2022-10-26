Catholic World News

Pope voices ‘horror’ at latest massacre in Congo

October 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We watch in horror as events continue to bloody the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his regular weekly public audience on October 26.



The Pope referred to the “unacceptable assault” by terrorists on the village of Maboja, the latest in a series of bloody raids by Islamic rebels.

