Catholic voters rate economy at top issue

October 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic voters in the US “battleground states” rate the economy as by far the most important election issue in 2022, according to a new EWTN/Real Clear poll.



The poll finds that Catholics in the six states regarded as crucial to the midterm elections—Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania—list the economy as the most important issue by an average of 63%. Issues such as immigration (11%), abortion (7%), and crime (4%) trail far behind.



Among the voters surveyed, a commanding majority of 62% disapprove of President Biden’s performance, with 58% of likely voters expressing “strong” disapproval.

