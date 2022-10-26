Catholic World News

New York diocese, in plea agreement, accepts oversight on abuse policies

October 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Buffalo News

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York, has reached an agreement with the state’s attorney general, settling a lawsuit by accepting an independent audit of diocesan policies and practices, by a firm chosen by the attorney general.



Although technically the diocese did not admit any wrongdoing, Bishop Michael Fisher expressed “deep regret” about the way the diocese had handled abuse complaints, and two retired Buffalo prelates—BIshop Richard Malone, who retired in 2019; and his former auxiliary, Bishop Edward Grosz—will be barred from serving as trustees of any non-profit institution in New York.



Bishop Grosz has removed himself from public ministry. Bishop Malone remains in good standing with the Church, and may still perform public liturgical ceremonies.



Since the Buffalo diocese is in bankruptcy, the plea agreement will require the approval of a federal bankruptcy court.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!