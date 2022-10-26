Catholic World News

Questions on abortion stands of two more new members of Pontifical Academy for Life

October 26, 2022

A newly appointed member of the Pontifical Academy for Life has declined to answer questions about her stand on abortion. And another new member has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood.



Sheila Dinotshe Tlou, a former health minister of Botswana, told Catholic News Agency that she would not answer questions on abortion until after the next meeting of the PAL in February. However, she is an outspoken advocate of contraception and serves on the oversight committee for a group that offers “supplies for safe abortion and post-abortion care.”



Another new PAL member, John Nkengasong—a native of Cameroon, now a US citizen—was appointed last year to head the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief. His appointment to that post was welcomed by Planned Parenthood, with a statement promising to work with Nkengasong “to expand access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health information…”



Pope Francis appointed 14 new members of the PAL earlier this month. Among those new members, two—Mariana Mazzucato and Roberto Dell’Oro—have made public statements in favor of legal abortion.

