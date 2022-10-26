Catholic World News

Hong Kong’s Catholic chief executive pledges renewed crackdown

October 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Chief Executive of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-chiu, has announced a coming crackdown on civil liberties. Lee, a Catholic whose appointment was approved by Beijing, assumed office in July.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!