Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for cooperation to combat human trafficking

October 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Lauro Lalli, chargé d’affaires of the apostolic nunciature in Jordan, said that “collaboration between Mediterranean countries is decisive in fighting human trafficking effectively.”



The prelate spoke at the 2022 Mediterranean Conference of OSCE, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!