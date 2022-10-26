Catholic World News

Bangkok conference: Asian dioceses can contribute to the whole world

October 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai (India) spoke at a press conference during the meeting of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences in Bangkok.



“Many of our churches [i.e., dioceses] are young, but still have significant experiences to offer,” he said. “For us, for example, dialogue with other religions is a challenge that we have always faced and so we can also help the churches in Europe or the United States that today are wondering about its forms.”



Cardinal Gracias expressed regret that Chinese bishops were unable to attend the meeting, ostensibly because of the pandemic. “We made efforts and we hoped that they would come,” he said. “I want to say publicly that we miss their presence over here.”

