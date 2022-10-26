Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to ‘second life for garbage’

October 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its October 25 edition to the work of Indian entrepreneur Naman Gupta, whose factory uses recycled cigarette butts as stuffing for toys and pillows.



Giada Aquilino, who reports on ecology for the newspaper, said that Gupta’s work manifests “concrete commitment against pollution, and increased environmental awareness.”

