Catholic World News
Cypriot president meets with Pontiff
October 24, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 24 with President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus.
A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting said that the conversation had touched on the problems of migrants and the prospects for reunification of Cyprus.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!