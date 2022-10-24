Catholic World News

Pope encourages ‘theology of the conjugal bond’

October 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called on October 24 for a “theology of the conjugal bond,” to strengthen families at a time when marriage is shaken by “unprecedented turbulence.”



The Pope made these remarks to members of the Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and the Family Sciences—formerly known as the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family. Originally established to focus on family issue, the Institute’s charter was broadened by Pope Francis in 2017 to include economic and social issues that might affect family life. The chancellor of the Institute is Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia.

