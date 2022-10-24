Catholic World News

Papal announcement: World Youth Day registration is open

October 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Today registration opens for World Youth Day, which will take place in Lisbon in August 2023,” Pope Francis said on October 23. “Dear young people, I invite you to register for this meeting in which, after a long period of staying at a distance, we will rediscover the joy of the fraternal embrace between peoples and between generations, which we need so much!”

