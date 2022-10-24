Catholic World News

Pope to business leaders: Use gifts to promote common good

October 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On October 21, Pope Francis received members of the International Christian Union of Business Executives (UNIAPAC), who were in Rome for their 27th world congress.



“Work that cares, that contributes to the restoration of full human dignity, will help to ensure a sustainable future for future generations,” the Pope said in his address. “And this dimension of care involves, first and foremost, the workers.”

