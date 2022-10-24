Catholic World News

USCCB announces 2023 home mission grantees

October 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2023, the US bishops’ Subcommittee on Catholic Home Missions will award $8,035,000 to 78 mission dioceses and eparchies in the United States and its territories. The largest grant ($200,000) will be awarded to the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau.

