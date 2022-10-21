Catholic World News

Pentagon will pay for abortion-related travel expenses

October 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Defense has announced that it will pay the travel expenses of members of the armed forces, or their dependents, if they travel out of state to procure abortions.



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is a Catholic, said: “There is no higher priority than taking care of our people, and ensuring their health and well-being.”

