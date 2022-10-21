Catholic World News

Nun among victims of killing, kidnapping in Congo

October 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic nun is one of at least seven people who were killed in a terrorist attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo this week; an unknown number of people were also taken hostage.



The attack, which occurred on the night of October 19 in the village of Maboya, has been attributed to a Ugandan group connected wit the Islamic State. The Congolese army reported the capture of four members of the group.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!