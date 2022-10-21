Catholic World News

Motorola Solutions CEO meets with Pope

October 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman and chief executive officer of Motorola Solutions, Greg Brown, met with Pope Francis on October 19.



“The company has furnished the Vatican City State with a new radio communication system and state-of-the-art audio and video systems, which will be used for the security of the Holy Father and in the Vatican territory,” the Vatican newspaper reported.

