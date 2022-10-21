Catholic World News

Doctors challenging HHS transgender policy win class certification

October 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two doctors filed suit against the Biden administration, arguing that the administration’s transgender mandate interfered with their ability to practice medicine in accord with their own medically informed judgments. A federal judge, in a decision in their favor, ruled that they may pursue their lawsuit, and in doing so represent the entire class of health care providers.

