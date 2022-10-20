Catholic World News

Pope encourages Cistercians in their witness to community and poverty

October 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to participants in the general chapter of the Cistercian order, Pope Francis spoke of “a constant effort of conversion from a closed ego to an open ego, from a heart centred on itself to a heart that comes out of itself and goes towards others.”



He added, “And this, by analogy, also applies to the community: from a self-referential community to an extrovert community, in the good sense of the word, welcoming and missionary. “

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!