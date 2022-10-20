Pope encourages Cistercians in their witness to community and poverty
October 20, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: In an address to participants in the general chapter of the Cistercian order, Pope Francis spoke of “a constant effort of conversion from a closed ego to an open ego, from a heart centred on itself to a heart that comes out of itself and goes towards others.”
He added, “And this, by analogy, also applies to the community: from a self-referential community to an extrovert community, in the good sense of the word, welcoming and missionary. “
