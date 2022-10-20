Catholic World News

In Russia, 1st criminal conviction for opposing war in Ukraine on religious grounds

October 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Forum 18

CWN Editor's Note: Father Nikandr Pinchuk, a priest in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Oblast (map), has been fined two months’ wages for a social media post opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Father Pinchuk is a priest of the semi-autonomous Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

