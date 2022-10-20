Catholic World News

California preschool teacher sues after being fired for opposing same-sex marriage

October 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bright Horizons Children’s Center in Studio City, California, fired Nelli Parisenkova for “refusing to read children’s books promoting same-sex marriage to children ages 1-5 years old,” the Thomas More Society said. “As soon as Bright Horizons learned of Ms. Parisenkova’s religious objection, Bright Horizons was intent on creating a hostile work environment and forcing Parisenkova’s termination.”

