Ecuador’s government, indigenous protestors conclude dialogue under mediation of bishops

October 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Ecuadorian protests by indigenous organizations in June were accompanied by a national strike and a failed attempt to impeach President Guillermo Lasso.



On June 26, Pope Francis appealed for an end to violence and extremism there, and the government soon accepted the bishops’ offer to mediate.



“When it comes to guaranteeing peace, seeking justice, dreaming of a new country, it is worth taking any risk, and no one should hide or exclude themselves, for fear of losing prestige or good name,” the bishops said at the conclusion of the dialogue, during which the parties agreed to four fundamental points.

