Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of devastating floods in Nigeria

October 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Flooding in Nigeria, African’s most populous nation, has killed over 600 people and displaced over 1.3 million, the Associated Press reported.



“In greeting the pilgrims present from Nigeria, I think of the violent rains that have fallen on their country in these days, causing flooding, numerous deaths and tremendous damage,” Pope Francis said on October 19, at the conclusion of his general audience.



“Let us pray for all who have lost their lives and for everyone affected by this devastating natural disaster,” the Pope continued. “May these, our brothers and sisters, experience our solidarity and the support of the international community.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!