Catholic World News

French bishop resigned, disciplined by Vatican, after abuse investigation

October 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A French diocese has confirmed that its former bishop retired early, and was instructed by the Vatican to live in “prayer an penance,” because of sex-abuse accusations.



Bishop Michel Santier of Crétel had resigned in January 2021, at the age of of 73, citing health reasons. But the diocese has acknowledged that he stepped down after a Vatican investigation confirmed the credibility of accusations against him.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!