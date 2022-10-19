Catholic World News

Georgetown med school offers instruction in ‘gender reassignment’ for minors

October 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Medical students at Georgetown University are being instructed in “gender reassignment” therapy for young people, The Spectator reports.



In a required first-year course on Human Sexuality, students are taught how to administer hormones and puberty blockers as an aspect of “transgender health care.”



Georgetown is the oldest Catholic institution of higher education in the US.

