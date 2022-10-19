Catholic World News

Warning against ‘backward looking,’ Pope says Synod’s encounter and prayer can change the world

October 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently received participants in the pastoral days of the Communautés Catholiques Francophones dans le monde (French-speaking Catholic Communities of the World).



“The Synod is a moment of grace, a process guided by the Spirit who makes all things new, who frees us from worldliness, from our closures, from our repetitive pastoral patterns and from fear,” the Pope said in his address.



“It calls us to question ourselves about what God wants to say to us in this time, today, and the direction in which He wishes to lead us,” the Pope continued. “Today, God, what is He saying to me? Today, not yesterday. Do not be backward-looking: going back to yesterday.”



“The Spirit’s action frees the disciples paralyzed by fear. It overcomes their human resistance,” the Pontiff added. “It expands and opens their hearts. It is this change of hearts that will enable us to change the world, to renew the face of the Church.”

