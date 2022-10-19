Catholic World News

Holy See diplomat condemns threats of nuclear escalation

October 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “At a time when the risk of nuclear war is at the highest point in generations,” the “Holy See condemns any rhetoric which irresponsibly portends nuclear escalation that would have devastating effects for all humanity,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a UN committee meeting on October 18.



“To avoid nuclear war, the Holy See calls on all States that possess nuclear weapons to take immediate steps to reduce the operational readiness of their nuclear forces, adopt no-first-use policies and long-term policies which establish a global ceiling on nuclear stockpiles, from which reductions can be made,” Archbishop Caccia continued. “At a time of heightened tensions, it is imperative to strengthen the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation architecture, towards the verified, irreversible dismantlement of all nuclear warheads.”

