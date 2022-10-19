Catholic World News

Private companies may ban the wearing of all signs of religious belief, European court rules

October 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a suit brought by a Muslim woman who was told she would not be hired if she wore a hijab, the Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that private companies’ bans on religious garb and symbols do not violate religious freedom.



“The internal rule of an undertaking prohibiting the visible wearing of religious, philosophical or spiritual signs does not constitute direct discrimination if it is applied to all workers in a general and undifferentiated way,” the Court stated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!