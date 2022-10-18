Catholic World News

Pope urges children to pray the Rosary for peace in Ukraine

October 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “This Tuesday, 18 October, the foundation Aid to the Church in Need is promoting the A million children praying the Rosary campaign,” Pope Francis said on October 16.



He continued, “I thank all the children who are participating! Let us unite ourselves to them and entrust the suffering people of Ukraine, and other people who are suffering due to war and any form of violence and misery, to Our Lady’s intercession.”

