Catholic World News

Prayer revitalizes the soul, Pope says at Angelus

October 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: During his October 16 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 18:1-8, the Gospel reading of the day.



“May the Virgin Mary, faithful listener, teach us the art of praying always, without losing heart,” the Pope concluded, after discussing the importance of aspirations as a means to constant prayer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!