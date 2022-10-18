Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime has detained 11 priests in past 6 months

October 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Enrique Martínez has been detained without charges in the “feared prison of El Chipote, a center of torture and mistreatment of political prisoners,” according to El País, a leading Spanish newspaper. Father Martínez is the eleventh Nicaraguan priest detained by the regime of Daniel Ortega in the past six months.

