Bolivian bishops call for judicial reform

October 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On October 16, at least three Bolivian bishops, when preaching about the parable of the unjust judge (Luke 18:1-8), denounced judicial corruption in the South American nation of 11.8 million (map).



“In many cases they are in prison for purely political reasons, and we must not be silent in the face of this injustice,” preached Archbishop Percy Galván Flores of La Paz, the nation’s capital. “As a Church we have a duty to demand this justice, an independent justice, a clean justice, a justice that defends the dignity and rights of every human being.”



President Luis Arce, the candidate of the Movement Toward Socialism, won the 2020 presidential election. Encyclopaedia Britannica describes him as a “passionate socialist with an abiding affinity for legendary revolutionary Che Guevara.”

