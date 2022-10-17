Catholic World News

Be prophets of a new economy, Pope urges Spanish entrepreneurs

October 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on October 17 to a group of Spanish entrepreneurs, Pope Francis urged them to take a “prophetic” stand, helping to create a more human economic system.



The Pope said that the world needs a different outlook to build an economy that will treat everyone justly, preserve the environment, and “reverse the prejudicial actions that are preparing a bleak future for the new generations.”

