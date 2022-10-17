Catholic World News

Italian nun beatified

October 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Maria Costanza Panas, OSC Cap (1896-1967), was beatified in the cathedral in Fabriano, Italy.



Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, presided over the beatification.



“She welcomed anyone who knocked at the monastery door, instilling serenity and confidence in all of them,” Pope Francis said. “Seriously ill during her final years, she offered her sufferings for the Second Vatican Council ... May Blessed Maria Costanza help us to always be trustful in God and welcoming toward our neighbor.”

