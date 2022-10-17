Catholic World News

Following controversial report, Church in France starts compensating victims

October 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following the publication of a controversial report that estimated that 330,000 French children had been abused in French Catholic institutions since 1950, the Church in France has made “60 reparation decisions ... out of which 45 include financial compensation that range from 8,000 to 60,000 euros ($7,806 to 58,548).”

