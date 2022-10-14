Catholic World News

Google bans anti-porn apps

October 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Google has barred anti-porn apps from its Google Play Store.



Two apps designed to help users fight an addiction to pornography—Covenant Eyes and Accountability2You—have been banned because they track the behavior of internet users. As Wired magazine explained, “both apps are built to collect, monitor, and report all sorts of innocent behavior.” The ban is based on the assumption that the use of pornography is “innocent behavior.”

