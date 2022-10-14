Catholic World News

Archbishop applauds life sentence for school shooter

October 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami has said that the sentencing of Nikolas Cruz to life imprisonment without parole is a “severe and just punishment” for the man who shot and killed seventeen people at a Florida high school in 2018. Cruz had pleaded guilty.



The archbishop welcomed a jury’s decision to choose a life sentence rather than invoking the death penalty—which prosecutors had recommended.

