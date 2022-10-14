Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat urges more accountability by nations for crimes against humanity

October 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, called for a global treaty on crimes against humanity, which he said would “further strengthen the current framework of international humanitarian law, international criminal law and human rights law.”



The prelate made his remarks at a UN committee debate on crimes against humanity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!