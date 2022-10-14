Catholic World News

New Ways Ministry lauds New Zealand bishops’ new gender policy for Catholic schools

October 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: New Zealand’s bishops have released Guidelines for Good Practice Demonstrating Compassion, Respect and Sensitivity in Catholic Schools and Colleges Regarding Sexual Diversity.



The guidelines have won praise from New Ways Ministry, an organization criticized by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the US bishops for its dissent from Catholic teaching on homosexuality. Pope Francis, however, praised Sister Jeannine Gramick, co-founder of New Ways Ministry, in a handwritten letter.

