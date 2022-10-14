Catholic World News

Kyiv bishop speaks about Russian attacks on religious institutions

October 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on RISU

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent conference in Poland organized Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Bishop Vitaliy Kryvytskyi, the Latin-rite bishop of Kyiv, spoke about Russian attacks on religious institutions. He was joined by Ukrainian Greek Catholic and Protestant clergy, who also offered their testimony.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!