Cardinal asked Vatican police to keep woman’s embezzlement secret, court told

October 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Commissioner Stefano De Santis, a leader in the Vatican police force, testified for a second day in the Vatican financial trial as a prosecution witness against Cardinal Angelo Becciu. The prelate has disputed his account.



Becciu, according to court testimony, offered to reimburse the Holy See for funds paid to Cecelia Marogna, described as a self-styled spy and security consultant. Marogna has been charged with embezzlement.

