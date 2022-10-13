Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu, at trial, challenges Vatican cop over hostage payments

October 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Vatican’s fraud and corruption trial took a dramatic twist,” the AP reported, “when a once-powerful cardinal challenged the Vatican’s police commissioner on the stand about one of the more peculiar tangents of the case: the Vatican’s half-million euro payments to a self-styled security analyst who, with Pope Francis’ blessing, helped arrange negotiations for the release of a nun held hostage by Islamic militants.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

