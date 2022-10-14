Catholic World News

Federal appeals court rules against church leaders who gave bologna sandwiches to homeless

October 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pastor Raymond Redlich of the New Life Christian Evangelical Center in St. Louis and his assistant, Christopher Ohnimus, distributed bologna sandwiches and bottled water to the homeless until they “were cited by a police officer for violating a city ordinance regulating the distribution by temporary establishments of potentially hazardous food, such as meat.”



The ordinance, according to the report, requires that “those distributing potentially hazardous foods obtain a temporary daily $50 food permit and have a hand-washing station and equipment for washing utensils.”



Redlich and Ohnimus challenged the ordinance’s constitutionality. On October 12, the US 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against them.

