Don’t countenance corruption, Honduran bishops urge faithful

October 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Honduras issued a Spanish-language message following their fall meeting.



“Our national problems are not simply economic, but structural,” the bishops wrote. “Corruption and impunity still cast their shadows, which exceed the legitimate expectations of voters, who voted for a necessary change”—a reference to the election of President Xiomara Castro of the socialist Liberty and Refoundation party.



The Central American nation of 9.3 million (map) is 96% Christian (71% Catholic).

