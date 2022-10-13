Catholic World News

YouTube adds abortion info to Catholic, pro-life videos

October 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “Adding these disclaimers is clear political bias on the part of YouTube against pro-life groups and messaging,” said Clare Morell, policy analyst with the Ethics and Public Policy Center’s Technology and Human Flourishing Project. “Rather than allowing for free speech and debate in today’s modern public square, YouTube is preferring one side and position over the other by adding these disclaimers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!